Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Friday Practice as it happened

Recap from Friday practice at the Portuguese MotoGP in Portimao.

22 Mar 2024
16:09
16:03
Bastianini fastest!

Bastianini finishes fastest from Miller, M. Marquez, Martin, Binder, Bezzecchi, Vinales, Bagnaia, Quartararo and Rins. 

16:01

Fabio Quartararo jumps up to seventh. Great lap from the Yamaha rider.

15:58
And Marc Marquez!!

We have another faller and this time it is Marc Marquez.

15:58
Morbidelli is down!

Franco Morbidelli has crashed at turn eight but is ok.

15:57

it's time for the final runs. Bagnaia has a train of riders behind him including both Marquez brothers and Joan Mir.

15:53

Marc Marquez moves back up to second as Bagnaia goes ninth aboard the factory Ducati. 

15:50

Both riders are ok!

15:50

Aleix Espargaro has crashed, as Alex Marquez.

15:42

Marquez goes quickest from Vinales after setting an identical time to that of Vinales. 

15:42

Marc Marquez looks set to go quickest again...

15:39

Maverick Vinales has gone quickest ahead of Takaaki Nakagami. 

15:38

Just over 20 minutes remaining as the time attacks are set to begin. 

15:31

First 1m 38s lap of the weekend and it's Jorge Martin who sets it. 

15:29

Marquez finally goes quickest. Stunning pace from the eight-time world champion. 

15:28

Marc Marquez's pace is very, very strong at the moment. It's not been enough for top spot but he's lapping quicker than anyone on circuit. 

15:24

Marc Marquez goes second but it could have been top spot as he lost time in the final sector. 

15:16

The top ten currently is Binder, Martin, Quartararo, Bezzecchi, Acosta, A. Marquez, M. Marquez, Morbidelli, Espargaro and Di Giannantonio. 

15:14

Pedro Acosta runs off circuit after setting his personal best first sector. 

15:10
Jack Miller suffers the first fall

Jack Miller has crashed at turn five. 

15:08

Lap times are already much faster than this morning as Brad Binder sets a low 1m 39s time to elad the way. 

15:03

The all-important Practice 2 which will determine Q2 places is underway at Portimao. 

14:58

Good afternoon and welcome back to day-one of the Portimao MotoGP. Practice 2 is up next in one minutes time.

11:34
11:32

Marc Marquez bounces back on his final lap as he clears Binder by over two tenths. It's M. Marquez, Vinales, Binder, Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Martin in the top six. 