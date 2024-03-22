Fabio Quartararo jumps up to seventh. Great lap from the Yamaha rider.
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Friday Practice as it happened
Recap from Friday practice at the Portuguese MotoGP in Portimao.
Bastianini finishes fastest from Miller, M. Marquez, Martin, Binder, Bezzecchi, Vinales, Bagnaia, Quartararo and Rins.
We have another faller and this time it is Marc Marquez.
Franco Morbidelli has crashed at turn eight but is ok.
it's time for the final runs. Bagnaia has a train of riders behind him including both Marquez brothers and Joan Mir.
Marc Marquez moves back up to second as Bagnaia goes ninth aboard the factory Ducati.
Both riders are ok!
Aleix Espargaro has crashed, as Alex Marquez.
Marquez goes quickest from Vinales after setting an identical time to that of Vinales.
Marc Marquez looks set to go quickest again...
Maverick Vinales has gone quickest ahead of Takaaki Nakagami.
Just over 20 minutes remaining as the time attacks are set to begin.
First 1m 38s lap of the weekend and it's Jorge Martin who sets it.
Marquez finally goes quickest. Stunning pace from the eight-time world champion.
Marc Marquez's pace is very, very strong at the moment. It's not been enough for top spot but he's lapping quicker than anyone on circuit.
Marc Marquez goes second but it could have been top spot as he lost time in the final sector.
The top ten currently is Binder, Martin, Quartararo, Bezzecchi, Acosta, A. Marquez, M. Marquez, Morbidelli, Espargaro and Di Giannantonio.
Pedro Acosta runs off circuit after setting his personal best first sector.
Jack Miller has crashed at turn five.
Lap times are already much faster than this morning as Brad Binder sets a low 1m 39s time to elad the way.
The all-important Practice 2 which will determine Q2 places is underway at Portimao.
Good afternoon and welcome back to day-one of the Portimao MotoGP. Practice 2 is up next in one minutes time.
Marc Marquez bounces back on his final lap as he clears Binder by over two tenths. It's M. Marquez, Vinales, Binder, Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Martin in the top six.