Jack Miller takes a Red Bull KTM to victory in Australia…

But since Miller remains contracted to Ducati until the end of this season, any mention of KTM was carefully removed from his pair of Austrian MX machines, which are still instantly recognisable from the orange tubular steel frame and WP suspension.

Some Ducati logos were also added to the top of the radiator shrouds:

A lifelong motocross fan, who like many MotoGP riders relies on the sport heavily for training, Miller underlined his off-road skills by finishing 3-2 in the 125cc two-stroke class, for second overall behind Joel Rizzo, then winning the Open category (on a four-stroke) courtesy of 2-1 results.

The triple MotoGP race winner also finished seventh in the three-hour team event.

Miller, currently seventh in the MotoGP standings, will remain in Australia before returning to Europe for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 5-7.

His first outing on a Red Bull KTM MotoGP machine is set to take place at the Valencia post-race test, in November.

Although Ducati's MotoGP riders are forced to use de-badged Motocross machines from rival manufacturers, since the Italian brand doesn't have an off-road racing machine of its own, the situation is reversed (for the same reason) when KTM's MotoGP riders need a Superbike for some track day training.

Countryman Remy Gardner recently revealed he has taken up Hard Enduro as his preferred training method, to try and reduce the risk of injury after twice being caught out by Motocross in the past.