Marquez will now be able to begin physiotherapy and cardio training as his efforts to make yet another MotoGP return intensify.

The eight-time world champion elected to have a fourth right arm operation since 2020 following this year’s Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

A statement from Repsol Honda said: "Six weeks on from undergoing surgery on his right arm, Marc Marquez underwent the next scheduled post-operative check at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid. The medical team, consisting of Dr. Joaquin Sánchez Sotelo, Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Angel Cotorro, were content with the development of the right humerus.

"Subsequently, Marc Marquez has been cleared to enter the next stage of his recovery and begin physiotherapy with the right arm and cardio training."

Despite missing five races so far this season - a tally that will continue to grow in the second half of the season as no return date for Marquez has been provided - the Spaniard remains Honda’s highest placed rider in the championship.

Pencilled in at Repsol Honda until the end of 2024, a future in MotoGP beyond that will likely come down to how well he recovers from his latest spell away from racing.

"We have taken an important step in the recovery process. In this second check-up, the doctors have confirmed that the humerus is consolidating correctly, with this we can start physiotherapy on the right arm and cardio training," added Marquez.

"I am very excited to be able to recover mobility in my arm to continue advancing the recovery process and I want to thank the entire medical team for their treatment and attention."