Valentino Rossi receives unusual tribute - an enormous helmet which has broken a world record
Valentino Rossi unveiled a sculpture of a helmet which has broken the Guinness world record for the world’s biggest.
The huge helmet is in Pesaro, a city in Italy near Rossi’s hometown.
At four metres in height, by six metres in length, the helmet is now in the Guinness Book of Records.
Ho sempre sognato di avere un Ca…sco così grande!— Valentino Rossi (@ValeYellow46) July 26, 2022
Grazie al comune di Pesaro per questo omaggio pic.twitter.com/HPWofbOzeK
It was made by Riccardo Sivelli from polystyrene, wood, iron and resins.
The visor has been designed in a 3D way so that approaching fans will have “the perception of observing Vale's eyes”, according to Sky Italia.
The local mayor said: “We wanted to beat the Guinness record, as Valentino did in his career.”
The legend of MotoGP, who won nine world titles, said: "My father was born here and my parents met in Pesaro. I grew up in Tavullia, but I come to Pesaro many times, it's my second home.
"I am happy because, also thanks to me, many people have become passionate.
“People who have followed the bikes more closely and then now we have many young riders in MotoGP, who race for us.
“So I hope all the fans keep watching the races and cheering."