The Ducati star failed a breathalyser test after crashing a road car while on his way home from a party in Ibiza, early last month.

Thursday at Silverstone was the first time the Italian had been back in the MotoGP paddock since the incident, for which Spanish media predict he could face a driving ban of between one and four years.

“I already said on my social [media] channels what I think. Three-four weeks have now passed [and so] it’s not something that can compromise my mindset for a race [weekend],” Bagnaia said.

“It was a mistake, an error that I did. Unfortunately, it’s something that can happen. I really did a mistake. I understand [that],” he added.

When Bagnaia was then pressed on whether he would have accepted receiving a penalty from MotoGP or Ducati for the incident, team-mate Jack Miller – also present in the press conference - stepped in to close down the questioning.

“For what?” Miller said. “It’s just bringing up negativity and we don’t need to bring it up.

"He said what he had to say and that’s it.”

Bagnaia's only previous words on the matter, delivered via social media the morning after the incident, were: “Last night I was in Ibiza with my friends for a party during this break from MotoGP.

“We celebrated and toasted together for my victory at the Dutch GP.

“As I was leaving the disco at 3am I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch, without involving other vehicles or people.

“However, the alcohol test carried out by the police found that the blood alcohol level was higher than what is allowed by Spanish law.

“I am sorry for what happened; I am practically a non-drinker, and it was a serious carelessness which should not have happened.

“I apologise to everyone, and I can assure you that I have learned my lesson.

“Never get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. Thank you.”

Bagnaia, who has three wins and three DNFs in the last six races, starts this weekend’s race sitting fourth in the world championship, 66 points behind Fabio Quartararo.