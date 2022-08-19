Oliveira, who has lost his Red Bull KTM seat to Jack Miller for 2023, appeared to turn down the chance of a Tech3 return months ago and has been hotly tipped to switch to RNF Aprilia:

“KTM made absolutely every effort they could to keep me; in Tech3. But it’s something that I expressed I didn’t want,” Oliveira said in June. “It’s the factory spot where I felt I could have the biggest contribution to the team. It’s also a spot I’ve earned by results and by showing that actually I can do the job.”

Who benefits from the NEW CHICANE at the Red Bull Ring? | Austrian MotoGP Crash.net Video of Who benefits from the NEW CHICANE at the Red Bull Ring? | Austrian MotoGP Crash.net

But on Friday, KTM/GASGAS motorsports director Beirer revealed: "We cannot confirm the second rider [alongside Espargaro] yet, there is also still a chance to keep our friend Miguel inside the family."

“We’re just repeating our offer [for Oliveira to stay],” Beirer added. “We keep him in the loop. We know it’s maybe not the most easy chance, and maybe in the beginning he didn’t understand what the future [could] bring.

“But today it’s a bit more easy to talk about the future, if you see the bike, the [GASGAS] project and that we can name it a factory team… yes, he will have a new proposal today.”

Miguel Oliveira: ‘I had a little chat, but…’

Speaking at the end of Friday practice, Oliveira said that he was yet to receive a new proposal but did confirm KTM still want to keep him.

“No, I had a little chat with Mr Trunkenpolz [board member] and Stefan Pierer [company CEO] just before the session and there's no real offer made yet,” said the four-time MotoGP race winner.

“But they made it clear again, their intentions of me staying within the family. That's it.

“I told them I could not give them an answer… Honestly, I have to consider after the race what to do.”

Remy Gardner: ‘I just need to keep my head down’

KTM’s ongoing interest in Oliveira could be bad news for Tech3 rookie Remy Gardner, considered favourite to join Espargaro next season.

“This is the first time I’m hearing about it,” Gardner said of a possible new KTM offer to tempt Oliveira. “I don’t even know what to say. I’ve got no news. I just need to keep my head down and that’s it. Do the best I can.”

Whatever happens, Gardner’s current team-mate and fellow rookie Raul Fernandez appears out of Tech3 and is also being linked with RNF.

Tech3 currently runs factory-spec RC16 bikes, a situation that will continue in GASGAS colours next season.