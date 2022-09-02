The Spaniard will now remain at Pramac where, having given the team its first MotoGP victory last season, he is now setting his sights on making history as the first Independent rider to win the premier-class crown since the start of the four-stroke era.

“Well, [I felt] a little bit disappointed after the decision,” Martin said. “Not because they chose Enea, because for sure he deserved it, I mean he won three races so his level was unbelievable.

“I think we both deserve it and the decision was difficult for sure. But at the end of the day, I just did everything Ducati told me. I tried my best. But anyway, I signed a really great contract so I'm super happy and I guess also Ducati will try to recover that investment in making good results.

“I will take my chances to make history in Pramac, trying to win the championship next year for sure.

"I just hope if I have the chance and I am battling with Pecco or Enea next year, that they give me the same support so I can fight with the same tools.”

Martin still chasing factory dream - could Yamaha be an option for 2024?

Interestingly, while Bagnaia and Bastianini are signed up for the next two seasons, Martin wouldn’t give a clear answer regarding the length of his new Ducati contract: “I don't know. You can speak with my manager.”

But from his other comments, it seems it might only be a one-year deal, for 2023, albeit with likely options.

“I will stay here for another season and then we will see,” Martin said.

The young Spaniard also confirmed he held talks with some other manufacturers before re-signing with Ducati and would do the same again in future.

“For sure I listen to everybody… We listened to other factories and then I decided to stay with Ducati for another year, but for the future it’s the same, no?

“I would like to stay in Ducati. I would like also to go to the factory team because it's my dream. But I will listen for sure to other factories also.”

If Martin is indeed free to move at the end of next season, the only factory ride potentially up for grabs would be Franco Morbidelli’s Monster Yamaha seat alongside Fabio Quartararo, with the Italian’s contract expiring at the end of next year.

That ride is also WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu's best chance of a future factory MotoGP seat.

Martin: Ducati lost a bit of confidence in me

While Martin has outscored Bastianini in the last six rounds, the damage to his factory hopes had already been done with five DNFs in the opening seven races.

“At the beginning of the season I felt a lot of confidence from Ducati in me. I mean, we were speaking about the future and to be [in the] factory team for next year.

“But then at some point I started to have some crisis or some difficulties, some injuries.

“So then they started to lose a bit the confidence [in me]. I felt like they did a step back and in that point for sure I listened to other factories and I was thinking even to move.”

On the subsequent contest with Bastianini to replace Jack Miller, Martin added: “I think it's not good even for Enea or for me, this war they create - the media, or by a lot of people.

“But I just tried to make good results. I suffered a little bit at the beginning of the season. Then from Barcelona I started to be quite consistent, I did a podium there also.

“I don't think it's good for the riders [to fight for a seat like this] because it's not easy to perform to your 100%, but it is what it is. We know this is sport and we just try our best.

“[Anyway], I think I have still a lot of things to prove here in Ducati, with the Pramac Racing Team also.”

Martin will again be teamed by Johann Zarco at Pramac in 2023, both riding the latest factory machines.