Aragon MotoGP: How to live stream the race for free

Francesco Bagnaia heads to Aragon on a scintillating run of four consecutive victories.

But he still trails Fabio Quartararo, the reigning champion and 2022 leader, by 30 points.

Quartararo does not traditionally enjoy too much success at Aragon (he has never won this race, whereas Bagnaia won last year).

The Italian could also count on team orders from his Ducati team bosses in what could become the most fascinating next chapter of the rest of this season.

Will the quantity of Ducati bikes outnumber Quartararo and help Bagnaia over the line?

Here's how you can watch the Aragon MotoGP live for free online in 2022.

