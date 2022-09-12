MotoGP Aragon: Race weekend schedule | How to watch on TV
All eyes are on Marc Marquez at MotoGP Aragon on September 16-18 - here are all the key timings and TV details.
The rider to beat, however, is Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia whose summer scandal in Ibiza is now firmly behind him.
Bagnaia has won the past four races, including at Silverstone, and paddock theories question whether his title charge could benefit from Ducati team orders because of the sheer quantity of red bikes.
Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha is the reigning champion and leads the 2022 standings but has remarkably won less races than Bagnaia this season. If he is to secure back-to-back titles, Aragon is a good place to rediscover his form.
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
How to watch Aragon MotoGP on BT Sport in the UK
Friday September 16
8am - Grand Prix of Aragon - Opening Day
Saturday September 17
8am - Grand Prix of Aragon - Free Practice 3
11am - Grand Prix of Aragon - Qualifying
3.15pm - MotoGP Rookies Cup
Sunday September 18
8am - Grand Prix of Aragon warm-ups
9.15am - Grand Prix of Aragon MotoGP race
2.45pm - MotoGP Rookies Cup