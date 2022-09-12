MotoGP Aragon: Race weekend schedule | How to watch on TV

The rider to beat, however, is Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia whose summer scandal in Ibiza is now firmly behind him.

Bagnaia has won the past four races, including at Silverstone, and paddock theories question whether his title charge could benefit from Ducati team orders because of the sheer quantity of red bikes.

Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha is the reigning champion and leads the 2022 standings but has remarkably won less races than Bagnaia this season. If he is to secure back-to-back titles, Aragon is a good place to rediscover his form.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

How to watch Aragon MotoGP on BT Sport in the UK

Friday September 16

8am - Grand Prix of Aragon - Opening Day

Saturday September 17

8am - Grand Prix of Aragon - Free Practice 3

11am - Grand Prix of Aragon - Qualifying

3.15pm - MotoGP Rookies Cup

Sunday September 18

8am - Grand Prix of Aragon warm-ups

9.15am - Grand Prix of Aragon MotoGP race

2.45pm - MotoGP Rookies Cup