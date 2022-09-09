Bradl’s comments were made during the second episode of ‘Behind the Dream’, a short documentary series created by HRC.

After competing for the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team for just one season, Bradl switched from full-time racing to become the new Honda MotoGP test rider.

While results were hugely disappointing for Bradl and the satelitte Honda WorldSBK project that was overhauled into a full factory outfit for 2019, Bradl also had to cope with the loss of team-mate Nicky Hayden, who tragically lost his life in May 2017, following a bicycle accident.

"I went to WorldSBK and this was one of my biggest mistakes I’ve made in life." said Bradl. "I suffered that year like crazy.

"In May [2017], Nicky Hayden passed away with his bicycle accident and I was there in the team alone.

"I didn’t know what to do with my life, for the future. And then, at that time I got a call from Takeo Yokoyama that said to me, ‘are you interested in being a test rider for Honda in MotoGP?' I said ‘yes, I am very interested’.

Bradl jealous when Marc Marquez arrived to MotoGP

While their relationship might be a strong one now, Bradl and Marquez used to be on-track rivals during the 2013 and 14 seasons when both riders rode for Honda.

Bradl, who was competing for the satellite LCR Honda team at the time, has admitted to being jealous of the now eight-time world champion when the Spaniard joined the premier class.

Bradl said: "Ten years ago I would not come to this [Marquez’s] room, I would say ‘wrong address’. I was jealous when Marc came to MotoGP."

"[He] was way faster.” An open and honest Bradl continued, “I had no answer, how can I be faster than this guy?"

Bradl, who has been in stand-in duty since the Italian MotoGP at Mugello for Marquez, could be set for a return to his testing role after Marquez made his on-track return earlier this week at the two-day Misano test.

Despite missing the last six races, Marquez remains the highest placed Honda rider in the championship with 60 points, 14 more than Takaaki Nakagami.