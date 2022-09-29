The eight-time world champion enters the Thailand MotoGP with a new physical test - a back-to-back race, after he completed his first race since a major operation which twisted his arm bone back into place.

Last week in Japan, Marquez brilliantly qualified on pole position then defied critics who predicted he would fade in the race due to pain - he finished fourth, and overtook Miguel Oliviera on the last lap.

He said about racing in agony earlier this season: “I wasn't able to attack on the last lap because I felt pain which meant I lost power and concentration.

“Motegi was the first time that on the last lap I was able to keep pushing.

“It's true that I had a lack of power but this is normal.

“In Japan the weather helped. It didn't stress the body. I felt this.”

He said about his physical condition over the past few days: “During this week, I took more time than I expected to recover!

“On Tuesday my arm was completely stiff. [Thursday] I feel better. [Friday] will not be a problem.”

Marquez insisted that the final few races of this season are solely about improving his Repsol Honda bike to again challenge for the MotoGP championship in 2023.

“We will try, if we have time, a few big things to understand the concept,” he said ahead of this weekend in Buriram.

“It is not the best thing to achieve the best result. But I am here to work for next season.

“Thailand - I like it. Really good memories from 2018 and 2019.

“This year we are not in the same situation. We will not be on the last lap fighting for the victory.”

Wet weather is forecast, which could be more gentle on Marquez’s body, and potentially offer him the chance to be more ambitious than simply testing his bike ahead of next year.

“The forecast is unstable. In the wet, everything is open,” he said.

“It is less physically demanding.

“The grip of the track, the amount of water... we will see.

“Low profile!”