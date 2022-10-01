Thailand Moto3: Slipstream success brings Foggia record pole

Dennis Foggia made the best of his time on track to slipstream his way to pole positon as the paddock returned to the Chang International Circuit for the Thailand Grand Prix, round seventeen of the championship.

The Leopard man already held the record after a fast run in FP3. In the closing stages the Italian found Andrea Migno and Diogo Moreira ahead on track and slipstreamed past them. The slingshot bolstered his already quick lap of red sectors taking him to a new record of 1m 42.077s.

It is the third pole for Foggia this season and comes at just the right time, sitting 80 points behind Izan Guevara overall, leading out front and away from trouble gives a small hope his title dreams are still on.

Second went to Jaume Masia, another rider with previous experience at the circuit. The Red Bull KTM Ajo bikes were close together on track and his run to the front of the group lead to him topping the timesheets briefly before being toppled by Foggia, finishing 0.292s slower.

It is Masia’s first front row visit since the Le Mans round, where, when not having to fight through, he won the race.

The front row is completed by Ayumu Sasaki, who was the early session leader, while being stalked by David Munoz.

Stefano Nepa found good track position late on to climb from tenth to fourth for the Angeluss MTA Team.

He is joined on row two by a pair of rookies who soon got to grips with the challenge of a new track.

Crossing the line behind Foggia saw Moreira move into fifth for MT Helmets - MSI. Daniel Holgado benefited from his time with team-mate Masia for sixth.

Riccardo Rossi was seventh fastest for SIC58 Squadra Corse with his final lap making all the difference.

John McPhee made progress forward, climbing to eighth as the final fast laps came in for Sterligard Husqvarna Max Racing.

Ryusei Yamanaka claimed ninth after slotting in behind Guevara and taking advantage of his tow for MT Helmets -MSI.

David Munoz completed the top ten after coming through Q1 for BOE Motorsports.

Guevara struggles to eleventh.

Izan Guevara was fast enough to go through to Q2 with his second lap pushing him from ninth to second in Q1, after dipping into the pits to try and run solo, which was not achievable, leaving the championship leader to bite the bullet and hope those he was leading around would not prevent him progressing with a tow.

In Q2, the usually relaxed Aspar rider looked less comfortable. Unable to ride solo at ease, he was often picked out again as a rider to gain an advantage behind. The frustration - which saw him hit his bike at the end of Q1 - continued, with his best run only good enough for eleventh. Yamanaka who pulled in behind was ahead of him on the grid.

Lorenzo Fellon, who is still sore after a Motegi highside, came though Q1 with the best time on his way to twelfth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Tatsuki Suzuki had a one run strategy and it didn’t pay off, he was last in the session for 18th on the grid, in very opposing fortunes to his leopard team-mate after scoring pole in Motegi.

What happened in Q1?

Q1 was a messy affair, with a tow beining such an advantage at the Chang circuit, the bikes were almost at a standstill at one point in the session as the whole field wanted the same thing.

Eventually several riders ceded and let a train of riders join behind, but by then it was too late for everyone, the fight for position meant they timed their runs to meet the chequered flag instead of starting a final flying lap.

Adrian Fernandez came closest to moving on, the Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max rider was fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid.

It was unusual to see Carlos Tatay unable tomove on. The CFMoto PruestelGP rider was off the pace so lines up 23rd.

Just ahead of him will be Scott Ogden, the best of the VisionTrack riders. The Brit found the right positions on track behind the Aspar riders, notably Guevara, but lost out when he abandoned his run and pulled wide. Joshua Whatley is 27th.

Garcia woes continue at Aspar

Both of the Gaviota GasGas Aspar riders had a frustrating Friday, not able to find the space and pace they are used to to succeed.

Garcia had struggle for pace all weekend arriving 23rd overall after free practice. Things didn’t improve in qualifying as the Spaniard spent much of his time worrying about being followed or who to follow. That left him sixth in Q1, for 20th on the grid. The one time championship leader will now need a heroic run through the pack to keep his title hopes alive.

Injuries, replacements and penalties

Vincente Perez makes a retuen to the paddock to replace the injured Alberto Surra in the Rivacold Snipers team. The Valencian, who last appeared in Moto3 back in 2019, he was 12th in Q1.

Deniz Oncu injured his hand at the last round and it is still giving him issues. On Friday his team needed to find a way to widen his glove after trying to put it on normally left the Turkish rider in tears.

He has struggle on all weekend and managed to qualify 16th for Red Bull KTM Tech3 after gong straight to Q2.