The following video, filmed at the 2019 Buriram round, surfaced on social media during this weekend's Thailand MotoGP, with Booth-Amos later confirming the incident (see below).

Next time our rider says its the bike not him!! pic.twitter.com/LADQ53Ad9H — Steve Brogan (@steve17brogan) September 30, 2022

Regarding the video thats gone around today. Im happy to be out that place, thats just one of the things that happened in 2019. pic.twitter.com/td4IKCNnrg — Tom Booth-Amos (@TomBoothAmos) September 30, 2022

Six time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea was one of many to condemn the video:

Nobody should ever have to sit on that kind of behaviour. Makes me so mad watching this, especially as the team just turned the page — Jonathan Rea (@jonathanrea) September 30, 2022

Booth-Amos said: “The video that has appeared is from the 2019 Thai Grand Prix. There were a lot of issues with the team that year that were never spoken about and I kept quiet just to try and keep my ride for the 2020 season as it was my dream to stay in that paddock.

“This happened after the race when my bike broke down due to a mechanic’s error, I was asked to not say anything and I kept quiet.

“I never told anyone including Dorna or my management at the time.

“That’s just one thing that happened that year, people don’t know what goes on behind the TV screen.”

That prompted CIP to issue the following statement on Saturday: “About the video from 2019, on behalf of the team, we strongly denounce this kind of behaviour, and we want to publicly apologise to Tom Booth-Amos.

“A team is not the effort of one person but of a whole group of people.

“That’s why the technician is no longer involved in our team.

“Violence of any kind is not acceptable in our sport and beyond.

“We have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that it does not happen again in the future.”