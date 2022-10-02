Miller - “I already know who the guys who are going to be really fast are”

It was no surprise that the riders who are known for their ability in the wet soon found themselves near the front of the race, and the usual suspects were no surprise to Miller, stating:

“When we come into the kind of …unknowns, of not being in the wet and then going out in the wet - I already know who the guys who are going to be really fast are.

It’s generally - I’ll know I’ll be pretty quick, I know Miguel [Oliveira] will be really quick, I know Zarco will be really quick, we’re kind of the three that can sort of adapt. I was a bit nervous about Petrux [Danilo Petrucci] I thought he might come through from the back end!”

The Ducati Lenovo rider left it all on track as he kept Oliveira honest up front once he passed the Australian, but noted there were certain parts of the track where he was stronger and others there the bike felt like it was at a disadvantage, calling it a ‘lap of two halves’. Miller explained:

“ I go into turn three and honestly I’m calm , I’m right on him, coming out of the second last corner, that acceleration… and I go ‘he’s blowing you away!’ I was having this conversation in my head, you need to pull your finger out kind of thing, but I was missing a little bit in those corners”.

For most of the race the #43 was able to claw time back and gave one final big push on the last lap, but by then Oliveira was out of touching distance -

“Miguel was definitely a lot faster through those last two sectors. Every lap I was losing a fair bit of time there, I could claw it back in sector one/sector two, but last lap I threw caution to the wind a little bit and had a bit more of a dig through that sector, a lot of movement and whatnot to try and put myself in range… but it wasn’t to be…he was on rails through there and I had a bit of a moment on the wetter part of the track and that’s all she wrote”.