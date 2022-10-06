Official: Joan Mir to make MotoGP return at Phillip Island

Despite attempting to return at the Aragon MotoGP last month, Mir will be hoping to complete a full MotoGP weekend for the first time since August.

Mir initially suffered a right ankle injury at the Red Bull Ring when he highsided off his Suzuki machine on the opening lap.

And after missing the Misano MotoGP, Mir then returned at Aragon, only to pull out of the weekend following Friday practice.

The soon-to-be Repsol Honda rider alongside Marc Marquez has just three races left with Suzuki before the Japanese manufacturer leaves the sport.

"It looks like everything is getting better, and I was very happy to hear the latest news from the doctors following my checks," said the 2020 MotoGP champion.

"The injury appears to be healing well and the recovery work I’ve been doing has paid off. I’m still not at 100%, but I feel it’s time to come back because the situation is a lot better than it has been in previous weeks.

"I want to spend these last three races of the season with my team, so I hope that I will feel OK on the bike and be able to ride well."

After being replaced by Kazuki Watanabe in Misano and Takuya Tsuda at Motegi, Mir was then replaced by a third different rider as Suzuki brought Danilo Petrucci back to MotoGP for a one-off appearance.

Suzuki Team Manager, Livio Suppo added: "I am very happy that Joan can return in Phillip Island and be back with all of us. Even though we’ve been helped out by some nice stand-in riders, we’ve felt his absence, and it will be great to see him back on his bike! We will do everything to put him at ease and allow him to enjoy one of his favourite circuits."