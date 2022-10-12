Reigning champion Quartararo arrives in Australia, with three races to go this season, just two points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia in the 2022 MotoGP standings.

Those in the paddock believe that Yamaha rider Quartararo is running out of time to fend off Ducati’s Bagnaia, and the Australian MotoGP represents his best remaining chance of registering a win and collecting the valuable points.

Will team orders come into play? Ducati have the stronger bike and more riders on the grid - will Bagnaia benefit?

Watch out for Marc Marquez, too. The Honda rider has won at Phillip Island three times before and could threaten the podium.

Jack Miller will win - Phillip Island DEFINITIVE for the championship! | MotoGP 2022 Video of Jack Miller will win - Phillip Island DEFINITIVE for the championship! | MotoGP 2022

Here's how you can watch the Australian MotoGP live for free online in 2022.

