Back in MotoGP title contention after two brilliant performances in Motegi and Buriram, Miller has a very realistic chance of claiming his first home win in the premier class.

Miller’s best result at Phillip Island is a third place which came in 2019 after Maverick Vinales crashed out from second whilst battling Marc Marquez for victory on the final lap.

But given his current run of form which saw him dominate the Japanese MotoGP before securing second last time out, Miller could give Ducati yet another headache when it comes to team orders this weekend.

Prior to FP1 getting underway on Friday, Miller has already been on track after leading a parade lap that involved fans riding their own motorcycles from all over the country.

"It's awesome to be able to do this here in Australia, it's something I've seen done throughout the world and to be able to do it with the Aussie fans is awesome," added Miller.

"We've always got a massive bunch of people who come down here and travel far and wide, massive distances on motorcycles, braving the cold and rain.

"It was awesome to finish most of their journeys off today on the track! There's nothing like coming back to Phillip Island and doing a lap, especially when you can go a little slower and take it all in!"

This weekend’s Australian Grand Prix will also mark the first time that Miller is wearing factory Ducati colours in front of his home crowd, something he’ll do just this season ahead of his switch to KTM at the end of the year.

Discussing his home race, Miller continued: "It's unreal, heading back into a home GP after not being able to have one for three years.

"It's a fantastic feeling to be racing back at home, especially in factory colours after I thought it wasn't going to be possible to be able to ride in front of my fans wearing these colours.

"Some big expectations this weekend but I'm super excited for it!"

Racing a MotoGP bike at Phillip Island a ‘childhood dream’ - Remy Gardner

A tough rookie season for Gardner will come to an end in just three races time before he joins GRT Yamaha in WorldSBK next season. But despite his recent fallout with KTM, the reigning Moto2 champion is in high spirits ahead of his one and only MotoGP showing at Phillip Island.

Gardner said: "I am really looking forward to this week in Phillip Island for my home race! Racing here in Australia on a MotoGP bike is a childhood dream, so I cannot wait to get on track on Friday. Hopefully we can do something good in front of home fans."

While this weekend will be Gardner’s lone MotoGP appearance at Phillip Island, the Tech 3 KTM rider will also get to experience the same circuit on an R1 next season as WorldSBK also races at Phillip Island.