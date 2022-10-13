Fortunately, while Friday practice is also expected to be wet, better weather is then forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Here are a selection of pictures showing the amount of standing water on Thursday, when MotoGP title contender Francesco Bagnaia was also out on track with Australian legend and six-time Phillip Island winner Casey Stoner.

Bagnaia, currently just two points behind Fabio Quartararo, is fighting to become Ducati's first MotoGP champion since Stoner in 2007...