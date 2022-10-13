PICTURES: Phillip Island flooded on Thursday ahead of 2022 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP received a wet welcome at Phillip Island on Thursday, ahead of the first Australian Grand Prix since 2019.
Fortunately, while Friday practice is also expected to be wet, better weather is then forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Here are a selection of pictures showing the amount of standing water on Thursday, when MotoGP title contender Francesco Bagnaia was also out on track with Australian legend and six-time Phillip Island winner Casey Stoner.
Bagnaia, currently just two points behind Fabio Quartararo, is fighting to become Ducati's first MotoGP champion since Stoner in 2007...