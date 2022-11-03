2023 Moto3 rider line-up: Provisional entry list confirmed

CFMoto Racing Prüstel GP

Xavier Artigas

Joel Kelso

GasGas Aspar Team

Ryusei Yamanaka

David Alonso

Honda Team Asia

Mario Aji[

Taiyo Furusato

Leopard Racing

Jaume Masià

Tatsuki Suzuki

Rivacold Snipers Team

Matteo Bertelle

Romano Fenati

Sic58 Squadra Corse

Kaito Toba

Riccardo Rossi

VisionTrack Racing Team

Scott Ogden

Josh Whatley

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP

Ayumu Sasaki

Colin Viejer

Angeluss MTA Team

Iván Ortolá

Stefano Nepa

Boé Motorsports

David Munoz

Ana Carrasco

CIP Green Power

Lorenzo Fellon

David Salvador

MT Helmets – MSi

Diogo Moreira

Syarifuddin Azman

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Deniz Öncü[

José Antonio Rueda

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado

Filippo Farioli

MotoGP 2023 Rider Line-Up | Crash.net MotoGP 2022 Video of MotoGP 2023 Rider Line-Up | Crash.net MotoGP 2022

The Moto3 season will mirror the 2023 MotoGP calendar so will provisionally be a 21-round, 42-race year.

Jaume Masia will move from Red Bull KTM Ajo to Leopard Racing to replace Dennis Foggia, who is bound for Moto2.

Joel Kelso will swap CFMoto Racing Prüstel GP from CIP Green Power, who replace him with Lorenzo Fellon.

Romano Fenati returns to Moto3, after being sacked from Moto2 during 2022, with Rivacold Snipers Team.