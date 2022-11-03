2023 Moto3 rider line-up: Provisional entry list confirmed
The 2023 Moto3 season is an opportunity for some exciting talent to flourish - here’s confirmation of which riders are signed up to which teams.
CFMoto Racing Prüstel GP
Xavier Artigas
Joel Kelso
GasGas Aspar Team
Ryusei Yamanaka
David Alonso
Honda Team Asia
Mario Aji[
Taiyo Furusato
Leopard Racing
Jaume Masià
Tatsuki Suzuki
Rivacold Snipers Team
Matteo Bertelle
Romano Fenati
Sic58 Squadra Corse
Kaito Toba
Riccardo Rossi
VisionTrack Racing Team
Scott Ogden
Josh Whatley
Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
Ayumu Sasaki
Colin Viejer
Angeluss MTA Team
Iván Ortolá
Stefano Nepa
Boé Motorsports
David Munoz
Ana Carrasco
CIP Green Power
Lorenzo Fellon
David Salvador
MT Helmets – MSi
Diogo Moreira
Syarifuddin Azman
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Deniz Öncü[
José Antonio Rueda
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Daniel Holgado
Filippo Farioli
The Moto3 season will mirror the 2023 MotoGP calendar so will provisionally be a 21-round, 42-race year.
Jaume Masia will move from Red Bull KTM Ajo to Leopard Racing to replace Dennis Foggia, who is bound for Moto2.
Joel Kelso will swap CFMoto Racing Prüstel GP from CIP Green Power, who replace him with Lorenzo Fellon.
Romano Fenati returns to Moto3, after being sacked from Moto2 during 2022, with Rivacold Snipers Team.