Malaysian MotoGP 2022 - Full race weekend schedule

The Italian Ducati rider was 91 points adrift of leader and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo earlier this season but has sensationally overcome that deficit to now lead by 14 points in the MotoGP standings.

He could now wrap up victory at the penultimate race of the 2022 season.

Bagnaia has enjoyed having a better bike than Quartararo’s Yamaha, which the Frenchman has bemoaned for its lack of competitiveness all season.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race