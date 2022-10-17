Malaysian MotoGP 2022 - Full race weekend schedule
Francesco Bagnaia has the chance to win his maiden MotoGP championship at the Malaysian MotoGP this weekend.
The Italian Ducati rider was 91 points adrift of leader and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo earlier this season but has sensationally overcome that deficit to now lead by 14 points in the MotoGP standings.
He could now wrap up victory at the penultimate race of the 2022 season.
Bagnaia has enjoyed having a better bike than Quartararo’s Yamaha, which the Frenchman has bemoaned for its lack of competitiveness all season.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race