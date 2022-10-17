With tyre conservation critical at Phillip Island, Bastianini’s name automatically featured as a contender.

But 15th on the grid, after being held up by Miguel Oliveira in qualifying, then became a nightmare 20th after the early laps of the race.

“I’m only half happy because we had without a doubt a great race, but a better starting position would have helped,” said the Gresini Ducati rider.

The BEST MotoGP race of the season! | 2022 Australian MotoGP Phillip Island Video of The BEST MotoGP race of the season! | 2022 Australian MotoGP Phillip Island

“We knew starting 15th would be complicated but the first lap was really strange because [riding] with the other guys the bike felt really nervous and then in the last corner my airbag exploded because [of a big jolt].

“I made a lap and a half with the [airbag] open and lost a lot of positions, but lap-by-lap I gained confidence and finished really close to the first group.”

Bastianini overtook fellow Ducati riders Jorge Martin, who led for the first half of the race, and Luca Marini on the final lap, but was left a few tenths from the podium.

“I was thinking about [the podium] because I was really close,” said the four-time 2022 race winner. “I passed Martin, Marini and Aleix at the end, but starting from behind [decided] my race.”

Bastianini still in the mathematical title fight

The result also kept Bastianini in the title fight, albeit in fourth and 42 points from new leader and future factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, with only 50 points still up for grabs.

“My chance is really, really small!” Bastianini smiled. “But we will see.

“We’re still in the title race and it’s never over until it’s over.”

Crutchlow clash sends di Giannantonio to the back

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio dropped to last place after an early clash with Cal Crutchlow, where he remained to the finish.

“It’s a real shame, because we had found a good setting with the bike and we were showing it in the first three laps, after also a good start,” said the rookie. “Unfortunately at turn four, during the fourth lap, Crutchlow hit me and I ended up on the grass. After that, the race was over.”