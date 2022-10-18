The Japanese rider suffered nasty hand injuries when he tangled with Marc Marquez on the opening lap in Aragon, but rode through the pain for his home grand prix at Motegi before stepping back to undergo further surgery.

‘Following another medical check this Monday, LCR Honda IDEMITSU rider Nakagami has been advised by doctors not to race at Sepang, as the injury he picked up in Aragon in September continues its healing process,’ said an LCR statement.

HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima will thus make his fourth MotoGP appearance of the year, and third for LCR, riding Nakagami’s RC213V alongside Alex Marquez.

Nagashima will look to build on a 19th place last Sunday at Phillip Island while Nakagami sets his sights on being fit for the Valencia finale on November 4-6, which is followed by an official test.