Navarro crashed during the early stages of last weekend’s Australian Moto2 race before being hit by an oncoming Simone Corsi.

The impact resulted in a broken leg for Navarro, who has since undergone successful surgery in Melbourne.

What was a leg break for Navarro could have been much worse as his fellow Moto2 riders were racing at full speed with Navarro unable to move at the edge of the circuit.

Not only was Navarro helpless at the side of the track, but marshals were just metres from the circuit as well, as the race shockingly remained under green flag conditions.

In what was clearly a terrible decision from race direction not to red flag the race, Navarro was stranded at the side of the circuit for a considerable amount of time before a stretcher eventually reached the Pons HP40 rider.

The Spanish rider, who will join Ten Kate Yamaha in WorldSSP next season, provided an update to his condition on social media, saying: "Hello everyone, I wanted to do this video to tell you that I’m okay, that my physical condition is getting better every day and I also wanted you to know how I felt on Sunday.

"Without any doubts this was the scariest moment of my racing career and my life. To be super close at the track with the bikes passing by and seeing my leg broken in two. This shouldn’t ever happen to anyone.

"Thank you to Simone Corsi and the Marshal who stayed by my side. A big thanks also to all of the Medical stuff at the circuit and the Alfred Hospital who took really good care of me.

"Thank you for all of your kind messages, they mean a lot to me. The surgery went well and I am recovering. Thank You."