Starting from pole position, the Pramac Ducati rider was beginning to ease clear of title contender Francesco Bagnaia and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini when he lost the front of his Desmosedici through the long downhill left-hand Turn 5, on lap 7 of 20.

“It's a pity, because I entered just 1 km/h faster than the lap before,” said Martin, a race winner in Austria during his rookie 2021 campaign but a best of second place twice this season.

“For sure in these conditions it's really difficult, a small mistake and you can crash, and it happened. Anyway, I was riding really smooth, trying to keep the pace, I wasn't riding too aggressive. Also managing the tyres and the physical side. But it happened. Experience for the future.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

“They [Bagnaia and Bastianini] were 0.8, 0.9 behind, but then I saw 1.2, so I said, ‘OK, now is the moment, maybe I can go away’. I changed the map, so it was the time to push a little bit more. And then I crashed.

“So for sure, those two laps were decisive for the victory, and I wanted the victory. Fighting for the podium was no sense for me, I just wanted that victory, and it didn't happen.

“But I am, how can I say, relaxed because I tried. If I didn't try, for sure I wouldn't be calm. So it is what it is.

“I was the strongest this weekend, so I take the positive for the future, and really looking forward to finishing this year and focus on next season, because I feel like I can be fighting with the top guys, I feel like I am one of the top guys.

“So that's it. Just take the experience. For sure improve, because if not I will crash again. But I feel like we are also fast and we can battle for the championship [next season].”

Before turning his attention fully to next year, Martin will have one more chance to win in 2022 at the Valencia finale, where he was runner-up last season.

“I’ve been fast for the past four weekends, super strong. The bike is working well, I am in good shape, and also we have another opportunity in Valencia, which is one of my best race tracks,” Martin said.

Martin’s fall also cost him ninth in the world championship, by two points, to KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.

Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco recovered from 21st on the opening lap, to ninth.