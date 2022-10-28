Left without a MotoGP seat after being dropped by KTM, the reigning Moto2 champion will start a new career in WorldSBK next year.

“I think [my] first test is 11-13th December, at Jerez,” said Gardner, who will ride his final MotoGP race for Tech3 at Valencia next weekend.

“So not until the end of the year, but hopefully I can get an R1 before then and spin some laps on Pirellis.

"That'd be good. More than anything, just so I can understand the tyres a bit and so it's not all completely new.”

Gardner scored his first point in eight races with 15th in front of his home fans in Australia but was then left 18th at Sepang last weekend.

“Not fun. Not good,” said Gardner, who like other KTM riders struggled with a lack of rear grip.

“First few laps were not bad when our rear tyre was still there, I could manage.

“Straight away after a few laps I just put in like tyre-saving mode basically, and traction control, but made a mistake in Turn 8 and ran wide.

“I was pushing hard to come back and my rear tyre was just dropping and dropping and just felt like I was on ice. I had nothing left.

“We've just got no grip, no rear grip. Same as Phillip Island. I don't know what's happening or why it's happening, but… I don't really care anymore, to be honest!”

Gardner heads into next weekend’s finale tied on 10 points with team-mate and fellow rookie Raul Fernandez, plus RNF’s Cal Crutchlow, at the bottom of the world championship table.

‘At least I’ll have a bit of fun’

One part of the Sepang weekend that did put a smile on Gardner’s face was a massive rolling burnout, on a destroyed wet tyre, during a practice start at the end of Friday practice.

“Once it got going, I was not going to let off!” he said.

“I thought at least I’ll have a bit of fun! The rear tyre just got ripped apart in the last few metres before I got to pitlane.

“That’s in the history books as one of the fastest rolling burnouts, at least for me!”