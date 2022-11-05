Masia tried to overtake Toba on the inside during qualifying at the Valencia MotoGP but there was contact, and they both crashed.

Spaniard Masia sarcastically clapped his hands at Japan’s Toba after clambering up from the gravel.

Toba approached Masia and they clearly exchanged words.

Toba then threw the first punch, and Masia responded with a blow of his own.

Both riders were wearing helmet when the fight took place.

The commissioners separated them and transported them back to their boxes.

They await sanctioning by the race director for their unsportsmanlike conduct.