The now LCR Honda rider took complete control of the 2022 MotoGP season-finale as he made a brilliant start from fifth to lead by the time riders arrived at turn one.

Despite the lead group remaining in a four-way fight for much of the race, Rins never relinquished the lead and instead began to pull clear of Jorge Martin late on.

Late pressure came in the form of Brad Binder, however, Rins was mistake-free as he gave Suzuki the perfect leaving present.

"Amazing, amazing! You know, to finish the season with Suzuki leaving, we cannot finish better," added Rins.

"I mean, P1, I'm so, so proud. I've learnt a lot with Suzuki in these years. Starting a new chapter in my life now but thank you guys. I'm so happy!"

Before the Grand Prix got underway Rins spent time saying his goodbye’s to members of the Suzuki team, most of whom have secured new jobs within the paddock for 2023.

And although his focus swiftly moved on to the race, the Spaniard couldn’t hold back the tears.

Rins said: "From the beginning to the end it was difficult to manage. First of all, during this weekend, many emotions came to my body, to my mind, so I tried to keep it at the side.

"The qualy was so important and we did it quite well with P5, and also the concentration was so difficult. On the grid I was saying goodbye to the mechanics and I was crying.

"A lot of emotions came to me and at this point I said to myself, ‘c’mon Alex, you have a race to do’. We did a great start and first corner but it was not easy this race.

"Jorge was super fast and Brad was coming so fast also. I couldn’t make any mistakes, I had to conserve the tyres and in the end we did it.

"We showed again with the Suzuki that we can get the victory. They took the decision after the fourth race to close the racing line in MotoGP. I gave it my 100%, this is my 100%."

Rins will now make his Honda debut in the post-season test at Valencia on Tuesday.