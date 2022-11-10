The iconic endurance race has long been a goal for the MotoGP legend who has completed his debut season on four wheels.

Rossi raced for Team WRT in the GT World Challenge Europe, driving an Audi, and produced some steadily improving results as the year went on.

Rossi has confirmed that he will stay with Team WRT for 2023 but the team are switching from Audi to BMW, and the Italian has already tested the new M4 GT3 car.

BMW have, separately, confirmed that they will enter the Hypercar class of the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This means a strong season behind the wheel of a BMW could earn Rossi a spot with the manufacturer at the legendary endurance race in the year after.

“This year I raced with the Audi but next year I will be in the BMW,” he said to Sky.

“I will become a factory driver and I am very happy. I have already tested the car, I will remain in the same team as last season. We are only changing cars.

“WRT had been with Audi for 15 years but BMW was chosen for 2023. I tested it on Monday after the last race in Barcelona. It is beautiful, very modern, twin-turbo, bigger than the Audi. It seems easier to drive.”

Rossi said recently about the 24 Hours of Le Mans, his longtime dream: “I would like to try it and again we hope to organise a test.

“Then, however, it will be necessary to understand how fast I will be to become a Hypercar class driver. It will be a difficult challenge.”

Rossi, now aged 43, is a seven-time MotoGP champion whose protege Francesco Bagnaia became the 2022 champion.