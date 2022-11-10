26 reasons why you have to go to Motocycle Live | Events

UNDOUBTEDLY one of the highlights of the motorcycling calendar year after year, many of you will already be aware of the reasons to head over to the show. But, apparently some of you need telling why you should go. No idea what that’s about, but if that’s you, check out this 26-point list of reasons why you should go to Motorcycle Live 2022.



Take the whole family for a day out - kids aged 6-18 are only £1 and under fives are free

Buying tickets in advance means just £22 per adult, and if you’re coming by car and buy parking with you ticket you can get the reduced parking price of £10.

There is always an unmistakable buzz when you see a brand-new motorcycle for the first time, and there are countless opportunities to do that at Motorcycle Live 2022.

Meet riding stars and celebrities, including a whole host of motorcycle racing talents from circuit racing to roads, and even motocross and trials with legends like Dave Thorpe and Dougie Lampkin.

Watch Visordown’s Question of Bikes on the Black Horse stage. (Undoubtedly the highlight of the whole event- some are actually saying the year, even the decade, we hear. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!)

Check out the whole model line-up from more than 50 manufacturers including some of the newest additions and even special editions.

Try out a motorcycle for the first time at the MCIA TryRide arena with no licence requirements and without the need for your own riding gear. Although, we should warn you, there’s no known cure for this bug!

Take a test ride for free at the Test Ride Zone supported by Shoei, Sidi and Spada, where you can also get pointers from an IAM Observer on how to improve your own riding and make you safer on the roads.

Watch interviews with some of the most interesting two-wheel experts, as well as racers past-and-present, on the Black Horse stage.

Race against stars in ‘Race an Ace’ on the stage - take on a TT rider on the official Isle of Man TT Game for the opportunity to win a prize - get practising! (Although, if you’re only starting now you’re probably going to need to quit your job and commit full-time to the TT game just to remember the layout.)

Have a pint and a laugh with fellow riders - is there anything better than talking bikes over a beer?

Take home a VISIN goody bag if you compete in the VISIN Bike Balance game on the Black Horse stage - hop aboard the Ducati TK-01RR e-bike and balance for as long as you can. The winner each day will take home a VISIN heater visor, which will absolutely not create any kind of jealousy or envy in late November!

Exercise those arm muscles and take part in the Biketrac ‘Stronger for Longer’ - hold out the 4kg Grab Bag chains at arm length for as long as possible. The person with the best time each day will take home a Grab Bag, which just seems like a cruel name for a prize given to someone who probably can’t grab much at all by the end of their winning time.

Celebrate 120 years of Triumph - from the original moped-style design of 1902 right up to supplying a whole Grand Prix grid, winning World Championship races, and putting things in place to begin their motocross Grand Prix journey - in the Classic Zone, brought to you by the National Motorcycle Museum.

Meet up with mates and catch up - who doesn’t love a spot of off-season bench racing?