26 reasons why you have to go to Motocycle Live | Events
Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, is back once again in 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham between 19-27 November.
UNDOUBTEDLY one of the highlights of the motorcycling calendar year after year, many of you will already be aware of the reasons to head over to the show. But, apparently some of you need telling why you should go. No idea what that’s about, but if that’s you, check out this 26-point list of reasons why you should go to Motorcycle Live 2022.
There is always an unmistakable buzz when you see a brand-new motorcycle for the first time, and there are countless opportunities to do that at Motorcycle Live 2022.
Buying tickets in advance means just £22 per adult, and if you’re coming by car and buy parking with you ticket you can get the reduced parking price of £10.
Take the whole family for a day out - kids aged 6-18 are only £1 and under fives are free
Take a test ride for free at the Test Ride Zone supported by Shoei, Sidi and Spada, where you can also get pointers from an IAM Observer on how to improve your own riding and make you safer on the roads.
Try out a motorcycle for the first time at the MCIA TryRide arena with no licence requirements and without the need for your own riding gear. Although, we should warn you, there’s no known cure for this bug!
Explore the purpose-built dirt track in Experience Adventure - supported by a record number of manufacturers including: Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Royal Enfield, Triumph and Yamaha.
Check out the whole model line-up from more than 50 manufacturers including some of the newest additions and even special editions.
Watch Visordown’s Question of Bikes on the Black Horse stage. (Undoubtedly the highlight of the whole event- some are actually saying the year, even the decade, we hear. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!)
Touch and sit on motorcycles from prestigious and well-respected brands.
See two-wheeled machines you’ve only ever dreamt about in the ‘Dream Garage’.
Meet riding stars and celebrities, including a whole host of motorcycle racing talents from circuit racing to roads, and even motocross and trials with legends like Dave Thorpe and Dougie Lampkin.
Watch interviews with some of the most interesting two-wheel experts, as well as racers past-and-present, on the Black Horse stage.
Race against stars in ‘Race an Ace’ on the stage - take on a TT rider on the official Isle of Man TT Game for the opportunity to win a prize - get practising! (Although, if you’re only starting now you’re probably going to need to quit your job and commit full-time to the TT game just to remember the layout.)
Have a pint and a laugh with fellow riders - is there anything better than talking bikes over a beer?
Take home a VISIN goody bag if you compete in the VISIN Bike Balance game on the Black Horse stage - hop aboard the Ducati TK-01RR e-bike and balance for as long as you can. The winner each day will take home a VISIN heater visor, which will absolutely not create any kind of jealousy or envy in late November!
Exercise those arm muscles and take part in the Biketrac ‘Stronger for Longer’ - hold out the 4kg Grab Bag chains at arm length for as long as possible. The person with the best time each day will take home a Grab Bag, which just seems like a cruel name for a prize given to someone who probably can’t grab much at all by the end of their winning time.
Celebrate 120 years of Triumph - from the original moped-style design of 1902 right up to supplying a whole Grand Prix grid, winning World Championship races, and putting things in place to begin their motocross Grand Prix journey - in the Classic Zone, brought to you by the National Motorcycle Museum.
Meet up with mates and catch up - who doesn’t love a spot of off-season bench racing?
Check out some serious custom machines in the Custom Heroes stand, supported by Back Street Heroes, and maybe catch some inspiration for your own build? Perhaps you want a more traditional custom style, or something totally bonkos. Either way, there is surely something to set the creative juices flowing.
Get your kiddies onto the Kiddimoto Balance Bike Experience - they can take part from just 18 months old, and we all have to start somewhere!
Try on riding gear for size and get advice from knowledgeable staff helping make sure you’re comfortable and well-protected when you’re out riding. There is simply nothing more important than being well-protected out on the roads.
Free indoor motorcycle parking - a big ol’ roof should help keep the inevitable November rain off your seat while you’re enjoying yourself in the exhibition halls. A sweet relief from what is surely up there with the most horrendous things to still be a thing in 2022: a wet saddle.
Bag a bargain in the retail area! Let’s be real, the end of November is normally before any of us have even entertained doing the Christmas shopping, but just imagine having the stress of late December panic-shopping removed. Does that not sound blissful?
Get advice from knowledgeable staff on stands. If you have a motorcycling question there is almost guaranteed to be someone somewhere with the answer you need, from bikes to gear to tyres to accessories - if you’re asking they’re answering.
It’s coming to that time of year when insurance is needing to be sorted, and at Motorcycle Live you can get a competitive insurance quote from Bikesure Insurance. Sorting insurance is rarely an enjoyable experience but at least you’ll never be more than a few metres away from brand new motorcycles or a decent bit of scran while you’re doing it!
Finally, what else are you doing in November? There’s not even any racing on to quench your two-wheeled hunger!