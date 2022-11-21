Guevara, aged 18, won the Moto3 championship this season and will be tested further by a step up into the Moto2 2023 rider line-up alongside Jake Dixon for GASGAS Aspar Team.

“Izan Guevara will mark an era, he will be the heir of Marc Marquez for the head he has, intuition and self-confidence,” explained the father of Jorge Lorenzo to Diario de Mallorca.

“I bet on Izan Guevara. Barring catastrophe, he is destined to be consecrated among the best in history, he is a thoroughbred with a privileged spirit.”

Marquez is a six-time world champion in the premier class and, despite undergoing a fourth major arm surgery and riding a below-par Honda bike this year, he is not to be discounted from the championship fight in 2023.

Chicho Lorenzo’s motorcycle racing school in Majorca, Spain, taught Jorge Lorenzo, Joan Mir, Augusto Fernandez and Guevara.

Although Jorge Lorenzo’s relationship with his father has fallen apart, he became a three-time MotoGP champion during his heyday.

And Chicho Lorenzo has since provided the first steps to 2020 MotoGP champion Mir and 2022 Moto2 champion Fernandez who will step into the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up alongside Pol Espargaro for Tech3 GASGAS.

“Joan Mir is the most talented rider I've ever had in my life,” Chicho Lorenzo said.

“Augusto Fernandez is not so talented, but he is very intelligent.

"Mir is satisfied with what he has achieved, and Augusto Fernandez has to improve some aspects to be world champion.”