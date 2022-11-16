‘Quironprevencion MotoGP Health Center’ replacing Clinica Mobile for 2023

Established by Dr Claudio Costa in the late 1970s, the Clinica Mobile continued to be run by the famous Italian until his retirement in 2014, when he handed over to Dr Michele Zasa (main picture).

But the sport will take a new direction for 2023, appointing Quirónprevención to set-up a new ‘MotoGP Health Center’, providing ‘world-leading physiotherapy and medical services’ for the paddock.

"The agreement we have reached with Quirónprevención is great news for MotoGP,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta. “I am very happy because it is a clear and important improvement for the future.

“It will not only improve the medical services available to our riders, but for the whole paddock – especially given this agreement is with a world-leading company in the sector such as Quirónprevención."

Headed by Dr Angel Charte, MotoGP’s Medical Director, the Quirónprevención MotoGP Health Center will provide treatments and services at all 21-rounds next season and ‘be on the ground at every grand prix in Europe’.

Marquez: 'The Clinica Mobile was Dr Costa'

“What they explained to us [riders] is that the service will be the same [as the Clinica Mobile] but with other people and new technology,” said eight time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.

“I mean the concept will be the same, maybe a bit newer. I mean, you need to adapt to the new world. It’s something emotional, the name ‘Clinica Mobile’, but honestly speaking, Clinica Mobile was with Dr Costa.

“As soon as Doctor Costa stopped, Clinica Mobile is not the same. Dr Costa moved for passion, so when Dr Costa left, until that point was Clinica Mobile, but it’s not the real Clinica Mobile [after].

“So it will be a change [next year]. I think we will change for the better, but time will answer if it's better or not.”

Marquez added that he used his own physio at European rounds this year and the Clinica Mobile service in Australia and Malaysia.

But Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was among those sorry to see the Clinica depart.

“I have many feelings about this [decision],” he said. “I arrived in this paddock at 15 years old, so I was a kid, and they [Clinica Mobile] treated us very well.

"For sure they can improve somehow, but as a rider they did a really good job, I always felt like home.

"I've been lucky enough to work with both doctors during the 15 years of my career, so I would just like to thank them and let's see what's the future for us.”

Based in Spain, Quirónprevención is the ‘leading company in preventative healthcare’ with more than 7,000 employees.

Clinica Mobile, which compliments the emergency facilities provided by each circuit's Medical Centre, is expected to continue its work in the WorldSBK paddock.