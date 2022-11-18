Pedro Acosta’s reward: A KTM MotoGP debut at Jerez

Acosta will join factory test rider and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa at the Spanish track during a private test next Monday, according to Marca.com.

KTM has told Crash.net that Acosta's MotoGP outing will involve ‘just a few laps’ and is a ‘reward’ from motorsport director Pit Beirer for victory in the Valencia Moto2 season finale.

That race also saw team-mate Augusto Fernandez clinch the world title with second place.

After making history as the first rookie to win the Moto3 title last season, Acosta remained with Red Bull KTM Ajo for the step up to Moto2.

Although fast from winter testing, incidents and penalties meant Acosta hadn’t finished in the top six prior to a debut Moto2 victory at round 8, in Mugello.

A further podium followed in Germany before the 18-year-old's season was interrupted by a fractured left femur in a motocross training accident.

Acosta was soon up to speed upon his return in Austria (4th) and went on to win two more rounds, at Aragon and then Valencia, to claim fifth overall in the world championship and top rookie.

Tipped as a future MotoGP star since his debut grand prix season, Acosta will remain at the KTM-backed Ajo team in Moto2 next year, when Fernandez moves up to the premier-class with Tech3 GASGAS and is replaced by Albert Arenas.

KTM’s private Jerez test follows on from Aprilia and Ducati taking to the Spanish Grand Prix venue earlier this week.