The six-time premier class champion finished 13th in the MotoGP standings - higher than any other Honda rider despite undergoing a major surgery and missing races as he recovered.

“I want to get back to the top with you,” Marquez says. “But if it isn’t with you, I’ll try to do it on my own.

This Marc Marquez documentary series looks AMAZING! | MotoGP 2023 Video of This Marc Marquez documentary series looks AMAZING! | MotoGP 2023

“As a rider on the track, I’m a bastard.

“Us Honda riders are the ones with the least points and the most crashes.”

A new five-part documentary on Amazon Prime, ‘Marc Marquez: ALL IN’, will be released in February 2023 in more than 200 countries.

It shows unseen footage of a tumultuous year where he underwent a fourth major arm operation before a gruelling physical comeback.

“Obviously I’ve thought about retirement,” he admitted.

An emotional Marquez even asks his medical team: “Is it worth it or not?”

He also says: “My first memory is a crash. Your head goes to one place and your body goes to another.

“Happiness for me is winning.”

Marquez offered a reminder of his brilliance by securing a first pole position in three years at the Japanese MotoGP before finishing on the podium in Australia.