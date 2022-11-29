Alongside entertaining the fans with a range of activities and demonstrations, the Thanks Day offers Honda competitors the chance to get a close-up look at machinery from other disciplines.

And so, the 2022 event saw MotoGP's Marc Marquez being quizzed on the controls of his Repsol Honda by F1 drivers Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly - who were particularly curious about how to use the ride-height device:

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen also tried Marquez's RC213V for size:



More clips from the 2002 Honda Thanks Day can be seen below…