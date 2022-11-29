Watch: F1 drivers Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly quiz Marc Marquez on MotoGP controls
Honda’s end of season Thanks Day sees the company’s motorsport stars from two and four wheels gather together at Motegi.
Alongside entertaining the fans with a range of activities and demonstrations, the Thanks Day offers Honda competitors the chance to get a close-up look at machinery from other disciplines.
And so, the 2022 event saw MotoGP's Marc Marquez being quizzed on the controls of his Repsol Honda by F1 drivers Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly - who were particularly curious about how to use the ride-height device:
Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen also tried Marquez's RC213V for size:
More clips from the 2002 Honda Thanks Day can be seen below…
Its @marcmarquez93 vs @TimGajser243 for the lead of Kart Race!@mxgp champ vs @motogp champ pic.twitter.com/vV6P3hhk9R— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) November 27, 2022
You really think wed go all the way to Japan and not bring you with us?— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) November 29, 2022
A RAW look at #HondaRacingThanksDay coming soon. #Sashimi pic.twitter.com/ztRl8BoJGh
All Honda, tall the time baby!#HondaRacingThanksDay pic.twitter.com/fWRxX5jIhW— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) November 26, 2022