‘Farewell my friend’ - Johann Zarco leads tributes to Laurent Fellon

The sad news was delivered by Lorenzo, who posted on Instagram:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father. He's been battling cancer for several months now. I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now but I know he is always with me at peace. I love you daddy I will keep fighting for you and for us.”

As well his aiding son’s career, Laurent, 61, was best known as a manager and mentor for Johann Zarco during his progression from Moto3 race winner to double Moto2 world champion and, from 2017, a MotoGP frontrunner.

While Zarco and Fellon later went their separate ways, the 32-year-old Pramac Ducati rider paid a heartfelt tribute to the man who ‘made me a warrior’.

"Farewell my friend, father of the motorcycle, your passion in this field was limitless. The vibrations of an engine have always transcended you, your wishes to pass on that passion were great too. You have united the world with you to achieve exceptional goals. So by your side you made me a warrior and that's for life! Thank you."

Lorenzo Fellon, 18, will race for the CIP Green Power team in Moto3 next season.

Crash.net extends its condolences to Laurent's family and friends.