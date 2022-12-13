Marquez needs one more title to equal Rossi’s total of seven in the premier class but must overcome his own physical issues next year, plus his Repsol Honda bike’s performance problems.

Marquez and Rossi endured a spiky relationship when they were both competing together which has spilled over into retirement for the Italian, and acts as motivation for the Spaniard.

“People have won more titles. He wants to beat Valentino,” said Hodgson when asked why Marquez continues battling away despite the threat of further injury.

BT Sport asked Hodgson to react to this quote from Marquez: “I know that some people think that, if I had been more careful, I would have won more championships. But maybe I would have won less.”

Hodgson said: “I agree with him. The Marquez way is to take risks. There is a huge reward for the risks that he has taken - eight world championships.

“He lives on the edge. In Free Practice 1, normal riders go out to get a feel for the track. Marquez goes straight to the limit at 100%.

“How many times have we seen Marquez on lap two, on Friday morning, already two or three seconds faster than everybody? Already with the front or rear sliding?

“He takes risks. Where he lives is on the limit - that’s where he gets information from the motorcycle to tell his crew chief.

“Of the six MotoGP titles he has won, the Honda was probably at its best in 2014. The problem was that they didn’t develop because they had the best machine.

“Then, all the other manufacturers cut them up and passed them. Honda never really got it back. From that point onwards, it has been difficult. Marquez made the difference.

“He will risk it. When it’s damp and maybe you can go out on slicks, Marc will go out on slicks. Who’s the first to change tyres and take a risk? Always Marc. He’s different. And it has worked.”