‘Dream come true’: Andrea Dovizioso announces ‘04 Park’

Renamed the ‘04 Park – Monte Coralli’, the new venue will see the creation of a ‘completely new, multifunctional facility with a new FMI (Italian Motorcycle Federation) Technical Centre dedicated to off-road’.

Although a triple title runner-up in MotoGP, motocross remains Dovi’s first love and the sport he returned to during a sabbatical at the start of 2021, then again following his official MotoGP retirement at Misano 2022.

In need of modernisation, the substantial renovation work planned will be aided by funding available for ‘Sport and Inclusion’ as part of Italy's post-Covid Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

“This is a dream I’ve had for many years,” said Dovizioso, whose RPM company has acquired the lease.

“And when you have the opportunity to make a dream like this come true - on a track like Monte Coralli, which has always been a point of reference for me (besides being close to home) - it truly seems like all the pieces have come together.

“I would like 04 Park – Monte Coralli to become a place where off-road enthusiasts, and others, can meet, interact and share experiences while having fun.

“We will organise events and races. You can come to ride or simply to spend the day enjoying the environment and facilities.

“04 Park – Monte Coralli is an ambitious project, a place in which off-road, mini cross and track will coexist and evolve together at the highest level, in a ‘full gas’ atmosphere”.

FMI President Giovanni Copioli added: “I'm really excited about official confirmation of this ambitious project that sees us involved alongside the Municipality of Faenza and a great champion like Andrea Dovizioso.

“We immediately believed in this idea which I am sure will bring visibility, energy and services to the whole territory. Our Technical Center will be dedicated to off-road and will give us the opportunity to expand the excellent work we are doing with the Misano Technical Center dedicated to speed.

“Andrea Dovizioso's passion and professionalism are the best guarantee that this important project will turn into a real success. I obviously thank Andrea and the Municipality of Faenza for the commitment and enthusiasm we share and which will see us as protagonists from the imminent start of the works."

Mayor of Faenza Massimo Isola said: "The proposal presented for the 04 Park - Monte Coralli circuit was innovative, of high value and will certainly have an important impact on the area.

"We are particularly proud to be doing this with a great champion like Andrea Dovizioso. I am convinced that we will be able to build a project that will provide sporting, tourist and economic value to our area, as well as having a civic value with the involvement of new generations within the 'Motor Valley'."

Construction is expected to start in early 2023, by which time Dovizioso should also have recovered from a recent motocross injury.