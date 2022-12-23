A cryosauna is an alternative to an ice bath, exposing the body to extremely low temperatures for a few minutes, for therapeutic purposes.

For athletes, the body’s reaction to the cold shock can be used to help aid muscle recovery, reduce fatigue and improve performance.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster DAZN, Lorenzo explained:

“I made a very large 'motorhome' for myself. It had a jacuzzi upstairs and downstairs a cryosauna.

“When I finished training, I got in the cold, which was -180ºC.

“In 2015 I won with the cryosauna. I did it covertly so that no one knew the secret.”

Yamaha are lost at sea! | MotoGP 2022 Christmas special Video of Yamaha are lost at sea! | MotoGP 2022 Christmas special

After starting the European phase of the 2015 season just fourth in the standings, a run of four straight victories put Lorenzo into a direct duel with Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi that went down to the Valencia finale.

While Lorenzo was clearly quicker by the closing stages of the season, setting the fastest lap in five of the last six races, he had to overcome a crucial mistake at Misano - while Rossi scored in every round.

Lorenzo was back within 11 points of Rossi heading into the penultimate Sepang event, where Rossi sensationally accused reigning champion Marc Marquez of trying to aid the #99 at the previous Phillip Island contest.

The resulting fireworks between Rossi and Marquez became physical in the Malaysian race, leaving the Honda rider on the ground and Rossi with enough ‘penalty points’ for a back-of-the-grid start at the Valencia finale.

Lorenzo won the last race to secure his third and final MotoGP title, while Rossi repeated his accusations of assistance by Marquez, who finished second.