The Marquez siblings will no longer both be representing Honda when the new season begins, as Alex will feature in a new-look MotoGP 2023 rider line-up for Gresini Ducati.

Marc’s hopes of a seventh premier class championship rest not only with his own ongoing recovery from another major surgery, but also with the limitations of his Repsol Honda bike - he has already bemoaned the 2023 prototype at the postseason Valencia test.

"You don't want to ride again" - Marc Marquez talks about his Mandalika crash | MotoGP 2023 Video of &quot;You don&#039;t want to ride again&quot; - Marc Marquez talks about his Mandalika crash | MotoGP 2023

Alex said about his brother’s ambitions: "It will depend on how [Honda] work and they won't know until the Sepang tests.

“Marc is an eight-time world champion and his absence has been felt. But it's not my problem anymore..."

Honda endured a disastrous 2022. In Germany, for the first time in 40 years, they ended a MotoGP race without scoring a single point.

Marc Marquez’s fourth operation on his arm, which ruled him out of the middle section of the season, didn’t prevent him finishing 2022 as Honda’s highest-placed rider in the MotoGP standings.

LCR Honda rider Alex was 17th, a place below Pol Espargaro, ultimately leading to his exit and his decision to join the Ducati ranks.

"From the fourth race I will be able to see where we are,” Alex said about his new team.

“2023 is more important to me than to Marc. It's very clear, he has a contract and I signed a [one-year deal plus the team’s option of one more year]."

Alex reflected on his time at Honda, which began as reigning Moto2 champion in 2020 with the Repsol Honda team before he was moved to LCR: "I wouldn't say it was a failure because I learned a lot from this difficult experience, but it's clear that the results didn't come."