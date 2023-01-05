Alex Marquez on brother Marc Marquez’s hopes at Honda: “It’s not my problem anymore”
Alex Marquez insists 2023 is “more important to me” than to Marc Marquez - and has admitted he is no longer concerned by his brother’s struggles with Honda.
The Marquez siblings will no longer both be representing Honda when the new season begins, as Alex will feature in a new-look MotoGP 2023 rider line-up for Gresini Ducati.
Marc’s hopes of a seventh premier class championship rest not only with his own ongoing recovery from another major surgery, but also with the limitations of his Repsol Honda bike - he has already bemoaned the 2023 prototype at the postseason Valencia test.
Alex said about his brother’s ambitions: "It will depend on how [Honda] work and they won't know until the Sepang tests.
“Marc is an eight-time world champion and his absence has been felt. But it's not my problem anymore..."
Honda endured a disastrous 2022. In Germany, for the first time in 40 years, they ended a MotoGP race without scoring a single point.
Marc Marquez’s fourth operation on his arm, which ruled him out of the middle section of the season, didn’t prevent him finishing 2022 as Honda’s highest-placed rider in the MotoGP standings.
LCR Honda rider Alex was 17th, a place below Pol Espargaro, ultimately leading to his exit and his decision to join the Ducati ranks.
"From the fourth race I will be able to see where we are,” Alex said about his new team.
“2023 is more important to me than to Marc. It's very clear, he has a contract and I signed a [one-year deal plus the team’s option of one more year]."
Alex reflected on his time at Honda, which began as reigning Moto2 champion in 2020 with the Repsol Honda team before he was moved to LCR: "I wouldn't say it was a failure because I learned a lot from this difficult experience, but it's clear that the results didn't come."