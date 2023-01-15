His brother Marc Marquez had a heated relationship with Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, while Rossi also had classic feuds with Casey Stoner and Max Biaggi (pictured above).

Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa have both recently said that today’s MotoGP title contenders are more respectful, which Alex Marquez agrees with, although he retains a fiery competitiveness.

Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023

“In the end they are somewhat right,” he told Motosan.

“Before there was more rivalry on the track, even if it was healthy, but I think [it is generational].

“Social networks have also influenced so that there is this good vibes among all.

“I have always said that I will never have a friend on the track.

“I had a very good vibe with Xavi Vierge, but later on the track we both knew that if we had to go over and touch each other, we would touch each other.”

The 2023 MotoGP rider line-up notably sees Alex moving to Gresini Ducati, leaving behind his brother at Honda.

He teased his former team: “I know what I'll have this new season, they don't know. If they are uncompetitive [it is] better for us.

“I wanted to have the peace of mind of having a competitive bike that depended on me, on my hands, the results. I'm eager and motivated, we're here for results and this is the number one goal."