The scars on his right arm look horrific, but a new video has proven his incredible gym work-outs that have restored him to full strength and power.

The six-time MotoGP champion went to the Red Bull Athletes Performance Centre in Austria “for a medical to see how the two arms are doing, to know how the endurance test will go, and above all to take a step further in preparing for the 2023 season”.

Put through a gruelling session, he said: “I was imagining someone coming from behind!

“You have to think, when you are there, about to die, you think someone is reaching you. It gives you wings!”

The footage here shows how Marquez’s right arm, which was operated on last summer in a career-threatening surgery, is as capable as his healthy left arm.

“I reached the maximum,” he said after his exercises. “The goosebumps of sweat.

“They want to see the functionality of the arm. The difference between both.”

That right arm has been through a lot, the scars tell the story of the journey for Marc Marquez



His trainer told him before he tested his previously-injured arm: “This is the acid test.”

And Marquez said: “That’s the point. This is the one I give gas with. It has to work!”

After he revealed: “I feel better. I like the perfection.”

Marquez will return hoping that Repsol Honda can deliver him a bike capable of challenging for the championship.

He has been ravaged by injuries and forced to watch Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia win their maiden titles but, if his fitness holds up to scrutiny, his comeback will be fascinating in the coming year.