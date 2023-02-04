The Spaniard will be the only rookie rider in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up, joining Pol Espargaro at the Tech3 GASGAS team.

KTM have the talented Fernandez, the reigning Moto2 champion, within their ranks but also hold the key to Pedro Acosta, a potential future superstar who is still just 18.

“Pedro a threat? Before that, [Fernandez] has to think only about making the most of the moment, without looking too much to the future,” KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti said.

Jack Miller & Brad Binder's 2023 MotoGP KTM is here! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jack Miller &amp; Brad Binder&#039;s 2023 MotoGP KTM is here! | MotoGP 2023

“I don't think he experiences it badly, but rather as an opportunity to be exploited well."

Fernandez is 25-years-old and is already experiencing the pressure of a seat in the premier class.

Acosta, 18, is a former Moto3 champion set for his second season in Moto2 for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Depending on his progress, and if he lives up to the billing that many predict for him, KTM could find themselves with the difficult problem of having too many gifted riders for the amount of seats that they can offer.

Guidotti said about Acosta: "I don't want to say he's not a danger, but then maybe we find out that he's made his own decision and he's not with us."

Guidotti told Fernandez: "He must think about the present, enjoy it, learn as many things as possible and live race by race, without thinking about next year. And we know it will come soon: there will be few movements, but in May-June we will already know something.

“He must take advantage of the moment. It's a great opportunity and he has to play it well."