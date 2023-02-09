After making his Aprilia debut in Valencia following a disastrous rookie season with the Tech 3 KTM team, Fernandez will now be in action for the first time this year during the upcoming three-day Sepang MotoGP test.

Fernandez, who will be alongside fellow newbie to Aprilia, Miguel Oliveira, was the hottest property when it came to up-and-coming talents after his stunning rookie Moto2 season in 2021.

But after a difficult season with KTM where Fernandez looked lost for confidence, a second opportunity in the premier class has since come his way, which is one he can’t wait to begin properly after his debut aboard the RS-GP ‘was a nice surprise’.

Discussing his first impressions and what he liked most about the Aprilia on the eve of the Sepang test, Fernandez added: "Was a nice surprise. The bike was super easy to ride. The engine is amazing and I feel super different on the bike.

"I cannot explain all the differences I have on the bike but the most impressive thing about the bike is that it’s not too physical.

"Also, I had a super bad weekend with KTM, the last race with KTM and I was in the hospital so I was not in good [condition] for the test, but on the bike I felt really good."

When it comes to this weekend and what the Spaniard wants to achieve, putting together a complete test where many productive laps are set, is the main goal.

"A lot," said Fernandez when asked if he’s excited to be aboard the RS-GP22 again. "I can say I will ride the Aprilia bike. To be honest I’m really happy to come back after a really difficult year for me.

"I come back here to Malaysia and we will do three days. I will not do crazy things on the test, just I want to do a lot of laps and get more confidence for myself.

"I think this is my principle job during the pre-season. When I take confidence in myself I will get some faster times. Now is the time to focus on myself and enjoy again the bike because I never enjoyed the last year when I ride.

"This for a rider is really difficult to manage. Anyway, I’m really happy with the team I have, and Aprilia.

"I come to the box and it feels like my house, I don’t know why. Also, I come back [to being] with my crew chief from Moto2. That is important for me. I can’t wait to get back to work tomorrow."