Sepang MotoGP Test: Raul Fernandez: ‘I never enjoyed the KTM bike’, Aprilia engine is ‘amazing’
Raul Fernandez might be one of the happiest riders heading into the Sepang MotoGP test, as moving from KTM to Aprilia has made the Spaniard feel rejuvenated.
After making his Aprilia debut in Valencia following a disastrous rookie season with the Tech 3 KTM team, Fernandez will now be in action for the first time this year during the upcoming three-day Sepang MotoGP test.
Fernandez, who will be alongside fellow newbie to Aprilia, Miguel Oliveira, was the hottest property when it came to up-and-coming talents after his stunning rookie Moto2 season in 2021.
But after a difficult season with KTM where Fernandez looked lost for confidence, a second opportunity in the premier class has since come his way, which is one he can’t wait to begin properly after his debut aboard the RS-GP ‘was a nice surprise’.
Discussing his first impressions and what he liked most about the Aprilia on the eve of the Sepang test, Fernandez added: "Was a nice surprise. The bike was super easy to ride. The engine is amazing and I feel super different on the bike.
"I cannot explain all the differences I have on the bike but the most impressive thing about the bike is that it’s not too physical.
"Also, I had a super bad weekend with KTM, the last race with KTM and I was in the hospital so I was not in good [condition] for the test, but on the bike I felt really good."
When it comes to this weekend and what the Spaniard wants to achieve, putting together a complete test where many productive laps are set, is the main goal.
"A lot," said Fernandez when asked if he’s excited to be aboard the RS-GP22 again. "I can say I will ride the Aprilia bike. To be honest I’m really happy to come back after a really difficult year for me.
"I come back here to Malaysia and we will do three days. I will not do crazy things on the test, just I want to do a lot of laps and get more confidence for myself.
"I think this is my principle job during the pre-season. When I take confidence in myself I will get some faster times. Now is the time to focus on myself and enjoy again the bike because I never enjoyed the last year when I ride.
"This for a rider is really difficult to manage. Anyway, I’m really happy with the team I have, and Aprilia.
"I come to the box and it feels like my house, I don’t know why. Also, I come back [to being] with my crew chief from Moto2. That is important for me. I can’t wait to get back to work tomorrow."