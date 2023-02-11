The Ducati rider appeared to be slightly ahead of the Tech3 GASGAS rider when they briefly touched - causing both men to furiously gesticulate at each other.

“I don’t have many words about it,” said a bemused Bagnaia.

Pecco Bagnaia & Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Pecco Bagnaia &amp; Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023

“It was the out-lap. He goes wide, trying to overtake me, cutting my line.

“I wasn’t able to do anything. Then he was wide, I was in my territory, then he touched me. It was useless, from my point of view.”

Reigning MotoGP champion Bagnaia was fifth-fastest on the second day of preseason testing in Sepang, while Espargaro was third-fastest on a day marred by rain.

Bagnaia chatted afterwards to ex-teammate Jack Miller who got his first taste of the KTM bike in wet conditions - the machinery that aided Miguel Oliveira in winning two races in the rain last season.

“I asked if he understood why Miguel was so fast in the wet last year! He said ‘it’s a different bike’,” Bagnaia said.

“We have an advantage in braking. But assimilation? KTM in the wet is very competitive. I was very curious about it.

“The grip was quite strange. In some corners it was slippery, in other corners it was grippy. I didn’t understand why.

“My feeling in the wet was so much better than last year. It helped me a lot.

“We didn’t do any laps in the dry. My feeling is comfortable. It is a step forwards from [Friday].”