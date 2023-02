‘Marc Marquez: ALL IN’ offers a behind-the-scenes look at his horrible 2022 - a year when he stepped away from MotoGP, underwent career-threatening surgery, then mounted a brave comeback.

The five-part series is available in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Marquez will open up in never-before-seen footage, discussing how close he came to ending his MotoGP career due to injury.

The new documentary is released just ahead of the 2023 season, where Marquez returns with a vengeance in the hope of becoming a seven-time premier class champion.

But he is demanding advancements from his Repsol Honda bike after the preseason Sepang test.

Whether Marquez can overcome his physical issues, and Honda’s below-par bike, is a key talking point as the season begins.

A statement on the documentary read: "The series illustrates in a frontal way, and with unique access until now, the most personal side of Marc: the risks of undergoing surgery and that the arm does not recover, the suffering of not being able to be who he was on a motorcycle, the support of his family and friends... but above all his ability to overcome adversity and the excitement of feeling like a rider again and stepping on a podium.

"He also reviews some of the key moments of his career, the ones that have made Marc Marquez one of the best riders in history."