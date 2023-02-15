The new RNF Aprilia rider was not one of the top nine riders on day three, a top nine that included seven Ducatis and both factory Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

However, optimism remains as Oliveira was second quickest on day two after finishing just over a tenth down on Jorge Martin.

But when asked if he has a theory as to why the two Italian brands are seemingly head and shoulders above their competition, Oliveira was left perplexed: "Absolutely not, I’m even more confused. But it’s going to be exciting being there."

While Oliveira was strong on day two, it was the time attack runs which left the former KTM rider in difficulty on the final day.

As riders around him improved significantly, Oliveira was unable to get on par with the other three Aprilia riders, which included teammate Raul Fernandez who finished two tenths clear of the five-time premier class race winner.

"Mixed feelings. I’m putting in a good effort to ride the bike. Just today the time attacks didn’t feel natural," said Oliveira at the conclusion of the opening pre-season test.

"I was forcing things too much and could not get any benefit from the new tyres. I know it’s frustrating but it’s a three day test and is what it is.

"I know everyone wants to perform immediately, but the potential to do things is much higher than what the results show.

"Also in a test it’s quite hard to understand the timing of doing the lap times and temperatures. I did it with a really hot track which was not ideal. But I think we are building a strong foundation and base to start the season."

Both Oliveira and Fernandez will be riding last year’s RS-GP22 bikes, and although many new parts have been tested and approved by Espargaro and Vinales on the 2023 machine, Oliveira is not expecting to receive such upgrades.

With that said, it doesn’t mean that data between the four riders is any less useful as Oliveira claims it’s been a big part of him adapting to the Aprilia.

Oliveira added: "I’ve been learning a lot of things from them and from him [Espargaro] and Maverick. Looking at the data - also Raul - Raul has one year of experience on the KTM and he hasn’t had to change too much the style, I think.

"Even last year he had a different style than we did. I’m trying to get rid of some habits that I have had for four years which clearly don’t work and are not perfect on this bike. They don’t work but I know exactly what we have to do."