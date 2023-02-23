MotoGP ‘30%’ the size of Formula 1, but ‘real fans’

That’s according to an analysis by CryptoDATA, which has a presence in both championships as a majority shareholder of the RNF MotoGP team and technical sponsor for Alfa Romeo Sauber in F1.

“MotoGP is at 30% of Formula One at this moment, if we want to be realistic,” said Bogdan Mărunţiş, responsible for Global Strategy.

“In Formula One, the fan base has grown because of Netflix. Now they have two types of users: The young guys 17-24, maybe a little bit less, and then over 24, which is the same age as MotoGP.

“The average budget that one fan can spend in MotoGP is not as high as in Formula One, but our advantage in MotoGP is that a fan of MotoGP is a real fan.

“A fan in Formula One might have seen it on Netflix and likes the lifestyle more than the racing.

“But the marketing is good, the hype is working and their [F1] fan base is growing.”

Co-founder and CEO Ovidiu Toma added: “MotoGP has a more consolidated fanbase than Formula One, in our opinion.

“That means a fan who really understands the sport – rider names, numbers, history, bike brands and at least some team achievements.

“On the other hand, if we look at Formula One, some of the newly built fanbase is there for the status.”

440,000 fans are reported to have attended the 2022 US F1 Grand Prix at COTA.

One method that CryptoDATA intends to use to boost the exposure of the RNF team is cross-promotion with other sports, including F1.

“Definitely we're looking at how to cross-activate because the fanbase of Formula One and MotoGP do not exactly intersect, just a small part,” Toma said.

“It's been tried before, I’ve seen a few other campaigns and they were successful.

“We're also looking at tennis events and other sports that do not intersect with MotoGP.

“And once you grow your own team and riders, you automatically grow the sport of MotoGP.”

RNF Aprilia will unveil its 2023 racing colours for Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, plus a new title sponsor, at Estoril on March 16.