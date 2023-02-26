Marquez made the accusations about last season’s Repsol Honda teammate in his new Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Marc Marquez: All In’ where his journey towards surgery and his recovery are filmed in remarkable detail.

He had confirmed ahead of the Italian MotoGP last season that he was stepping away to undergo arm surgery in a desperate bid to prolong his career and relieve the intense pain caused in a crash two years earlier.

“Aleix Espargaro was one of the few that came to see me,” Marquez says about the Mugello weekend when rivals knew his career was dependent on the outcome of the upcoming operation.

“Fabio Quartararo came by, too.

“But, for example, my teammate Pol didn’t come to see me and he’s right next to me in the box.

“I mean, you don’t expect everyone to come. I didn’t expect Aleix.

“Did I miss some people coming by? I don’t know. No.

“I know exactly who’s going to support me and who isn’t. Or who wishes the best for me and who doesn’t. Luckily there aren’t many who wish me the worst, but I bet there’s someone.”

The documentary producer noted that Marquez’s arch-enemy Valentino Rossi did not send a message of well-wishes, and the Honda rider replied: “But I already knew that!”

A touching moment when Aleix Espargaro entered Marquez’s motorhome to wish him luck was captured in the documentary.

Espargaro: “I came to give you a hug.”

Marquez: “This sucks but it is what it is, man.”

Espargaro: “I could tell you weren’t comfortable.”

Marquez: “I ride in pain all day.”

Espargaro: “Let’s hope we can stop those f***** Ducatis!”

Marquez: “Your bike is pretty fast as well!”

Marquez got emotional and admitted about Espargaro’s visit: “This, I really appreciated.”