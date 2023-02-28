Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig acknowledged that reducing the highside risk was ‘very important’ since it is not only a matter of performance but safety.

“We have been working a lot during the winter in Japan and with the European groups, and this is one topic where we have to improve and where we are focussed,” Puig said.

“Obviously not just to arrive to a [competitive] bike, but what you are talking about is an area of safety that we know is very important and clearly we are looking at it.”

Marc Marquez & Joan Mir show off the 2023 Repsol Honda! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Marc Marquez &amp; Joan Mir show off the 2023 Repsol Honda! | MotoGP 2023

Marquez, who suffered another episode of diplopia due to a huge highside in Indonesia early last season, said he had already noticed a significant improvement in rear grip consistency on his return from arm surgery at the end of last year.

The eight-time world champion also had no ‘scares’ at the recent Sepang test but cautioned that the real ‘test’ will come during a grand prix weekend, with less rubber on the track.

“As Alberto said, we are all working in the same direction: a bike that is fast, competitive and at the same time safe,” Marquez said.

“In the five races after I returned from injury there had been a change in this philosophy and it was not the same bike that I left to have my arm operation [in June].

"In Malaysia, it was pretty good and I didn’t have any scares but then there is not always a warning when this happens!

“The real picture for me and the team will come during the Grands Prix because in the tests there is a lot of rubber on track, you ride differently and have a lot of time on track.

"Yes, [the tests] serve to try technical things but not really to understand exactly the level of where we are.”

New team-mate Joan Mir, arriving at Honda from Suzuki, said he had plenty of confidence in the rear grip.

“In Sepang, I did not see a big problem with confidence in this area,” said Mir. “As was said, Honda have been working for improvement in this direction and I cannot say it was a big problem.”