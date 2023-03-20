His net worth, his annual salary, his sponsorship fees, the details of a luxury watch collection, the price of his massive new home and his bonuses for entering races have been estimated by Spanish media Cuatro, who report these approximate numbers...

Marc Marquez’s eye-watering pay-day

He has a total fortune of €80m (£70m)

He is paid €12.5m (£10.9m) per season by Honda, and has two years left on his contract

Sponsorship from Red Bull, Estrella Galicia, Alianz and Tissot means his total annual earnings will be €40m (£35m)

Marquez is a six-time MotoGP champion who, this year, is vying for a seventh which would equal the total of his rival Valentino Rossi.

He is expected to enter this season, which begins this weekend at the Portuguese MotoGP, injury-free for the first time in three years.

Last year he missed six races due as he underwent an operation - as Cuatro’s report claims, just entering each grand prix is a money-spinning business for Marquez...

Marc Marquez’s bonus payments

€1.4m (£1.2m) to win the championship

€570,450 (£498,985) per race to enter

The vast sums that Marquez has accrued throughout his glorious career have earned him some expensive acquisitions, too.

He owns a €10m (£8.8m) home in Madrid - he moved to the Spanish capital last year as he recovered from injury and re-set his inner-circle and his career.

He is also reportedly building a property in his hometown of Cervera.

Marquez also has a luxury watch collection of 61 (yes, that’s 61!) Tissot watches.